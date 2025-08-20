Iran Seeks to Boost Electricity Imports from Turkmenistan

Iran is set to explore a significant increase in electricity imports from Turkmenistan, following a key meeting between top energy officials.

According to Iranian media, a three-party meeting was held with the participation of Iran’s Minister of Energy, the CEO of TAVANIR (Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company), and a member of the Islamic Consultative Assembly. The discussions resulted in a decision to investigate the possibility of boosting electricity imports from its northern neighbor.

Iran currently imports approximately 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually from Turkmenistan to meet the rising energy demands in its northeastern provinces.

In May this year, an agreement reached to accelerate the construction of the third Mashhad–Mary power transmission line. During a meeting in Tehran between Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, the sides committed to speeding up this project, which is considered one of the most vital energy cooperation initiatives between the two countries. ///nCa, 20 August 2025