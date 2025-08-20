CIS on the Brink of Major Summits: Permanent Representatives in Minsk Shape Agendas for Upcoming High-Level Meetings

The latest meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to its statutory and other bodies took place on 19 August 2025 at the CIS headquarters in Minsk. Turkmenistan was represented by Ambassador Nazarguly Shaguliyev.

During the meeting, the representatives drafted the agendas for the upcoming sessions of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Heads of Government, and the Council of Heads of State.

The Council of Heads of Government of the CIS will convene on 29 September in Minsk. Delegation leaders will address a wide range of topics, including scientific and technological cooperation, digitalization across various economic sectors, and the CIS economic development strategy for the next five years. The draft agenda includes 14 items and 25 proposed documents.

The next sessions of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of Heads of State will be held on 9 and 10 October in Dushanbe. The summit is expected to feature an exchange of views on cooperation within the CIS framework and a review of the Human Rights Commission’s work, particularly in advancing collaboration in the field of human rights.

Heads of state will consider adoption of several joint statements—marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, and addressing law enforcement issues.

Key topics will include regional energy security cooperation and joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Tajikistan currently holds the CIS chairmanship, with the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan serving as co-chairs—Turkmenistan being the incoming chair. ///nCa, 20 August 2025