Young Artists of the Turkic World Shine at Award Ceremony in Aktau

On August 16, 2025, Aktau, the cultural capital of the Turkic world, hosted a vibrant award ceremony honoring the winners of the Young Artists of the Turkic World competition, themed “Traditional Children’s Games of the Turkic World.” The event celebrated the creativity of over 40 talented young artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey, selected from 2,000 participants through a rigorous preliminary round.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev and Aktau’s Deputy Akim, Bekzat Bakbergenuly Zhusupov. In his speech, Raev emphasized the significance of children’s self-expression through art, stating, “Uniting our youth through art strengthens the cultural bonds of the Turkic world.” Zhusupov congratulated the young talents for their participation and wished them continued success in their creative journeys.

Winners of the Competition

Grand Prix

Fatime Resulzade (Azerbaijan)

Karina Bitner (Kazakhstan)

Reina Dmitrienko (Kyrgyzstan)

Daniyar Kurbanov (Uzbekistan)

Bibinamat Ashirova (Turkmenistan)

Miyase Sena Ozdemir (Turkey)

Second Place

Aytach Mammadzade (Azerbaijan)

Milana Kubekova (Kazakhstan)

Asel Kurmanbekova (Kyrgyzstan)

Mokhinabonu Khojiakbarova (Uzbekistan)

Aysel Semenderova (Turkmenistan)

Maryam Fedai Siahestalkhi (Turkey)

Third Place

Meryem Mammadli (Azerbaijan)

Alua Sagieva (Kazakhstan)

Farida Zhanybekova (Kyrgyzstan)

Maria Ongarbaeva (Uzbekistan)

Vepa Geldimukhammetov (Turkmenistan)

Khayrunnisa Bolyukbashi (Turkey)

The young artists were awarded laptops and commemorative diplomas, recognizing their outstanding contributions. The competition results were finalized prior to the event, and the awards were presented during the heartfelt ceremony in Aktau. The evening concluded with a group photo, capturing the joy and pride of the participants.

This event underscored the power of art in fostering cultural unity and nurturing the creative potential of the Turkic world’s youth. ///nCa, 18 August 2025 (based on Turksoy press release, photo credit – Turksoy)

Some photos from the event: