Construction of the Medical Cluster Continues in Arkadag City

On 16 August 2025, Oguljahan Atabaeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need of Guardianship, visited the city of Arkadag. During the visit, she reviewed the progress of construction of the medical cluster “Arkadag Medisina Klasteri”, as well as the design projects for the exhibition stands of the International Fair “Kids Expo: Everything for Children”, which will take place from 21 to 23 August in Ashgabat.

Progress of the Medical Cluster Construction

D. Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan, presented Oguljahan Atabaeva with information on the construction progress of the “Arkadag Medisina Klasteri” complex, using draft designs. As part of the second phase of development in the “smart” city of Arkadag, construction is actively underway not only for social facilities but also for industrial enterprises, which will form a modern industrial complex.

The Arkadag city medical cluster is a large-scale innovative complex. Its objectives include conducting scientific research in the development of pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and equipment, providing modern medical education, and implementing the best global practices in healthcare.

The cluster is focused on producing a wide range of medical products for both the domestic market and export. The use of local raw materials ensures high quality and environmental sustainability of the products, contributing to the strengthening of Turkmenistan’s economic potential.

Oguljahan Atabaeva emphasized the importance of integrating advanced global expertise into all institutions in Arkadag city, including the medical cluster, to ensure seamless operations and maintain environmental well-being.

During the visit, the Vice-President was introduced to new types of products manufactured by the “Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment” enterprise. The product range includes in-demand medical items that meet international quality standards, such as cotton swabs, disposable non-woven masks, caps, blankets, shoe covers, and other items.

Additionally, the enterprise produces various types of baby food, including vitamin-enriched cereals for the healthy development of children.

Plans are in place to launch a vitamin complex for children in the near future.

Preparations for the “Kids Expo”

During the visit, proposals were reviewed for presenting the activities of the medical cluster and the Charitable Foundation at the International Exhibition and Fair “Kids Expo: Everything for Children.” The exhibition will feature a stand showcasing the Arkadag city medical cluster and videos highlighting the Foundation’s work.

Oguljahan Atabaeva noted that the stands should vividly reflect the results of the cluster’s and the Foundation’s activities. The planned events are designed to spark interest among young visitors to the exhibition.

The Vice-President also highlighted the significance of the national motto “Healthy Mother – Healthy Child,” which reflects the extensive efforts to improve the health of mothers and children in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 18 August 2025