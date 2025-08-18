3 cool travel experiences you should not miss in Türkiye’s Black Sea Region

With its crisp air, emerald hillsides, and pristine beaches, Türkiye’s Black Sea region offers a refreshing alternative to typical summer getaways. However, the true treasure lies in the region’s breezy highlands, where traditional wooden houses, typically used by locals during the warmer months, provide visitors with authentic stays immersed in nature. These stunning highlands also promise revitalising “coolcations” for those who visit. Additionally, Türkiye’s Black Sea region is celebrated for its array of historic landmarks, hidden trails, unique lifestyles, regional cuisine, and delightful tea. From breathtaking waterfalls to lush forests, the allure of the highlands is enhanced by outdoor activities such as nature walks and fishing, as well as traditional festivals that showcase folk dances. Let us guide you through three of the region’s unforgettable wonders for a relaxing summer holiday.

1.Discover the west of the Turkish Black Sea, where nature and culture intertwine

The Black Sea journey begins in Bolu, just a four-hour drive from İstanbul, with its lush Yedigöller National Park and the Cittaslow townsof Göynük and Mudurnu. Nearby Karabük is home to Safranbolu, the only destination in Türkiye listed both as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a Cittaslow town, renowned for its historical wooden houses. Kastamonu follows with its elegant mansions, the UNESCO-listed Mahmut Bey Mosque—one of the Wooden Hypostyle Mosques of Mediaeval Anatolia—and the tranquil Cittaslow town of Daday. In Sinop, the region’s only natural port, visitors are drawn to İnceburun, Türkiye’s northernmost point, as well as Sinop Castle and the Cittaslow town of Gerze. The route continues to Samsun, where the War of Independence began, offering cultural landmarks like the Bandırma Ferry replica and the rich biodiversity of the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary, which is on UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List since 2016.

2.Unwind in the Black Sea Highlands

On the other hand, the Eastern Black Sea region dazzles with its pristine highlands and plateau (yayla) culture. Ordu and Giresun, included in the prestigious Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel 2025” list, shine with pristine highlands. Çambaşı, Perşembe, and Keyfalan are Ordu’s most well-known highlands, which captivate with their clean air and water. Another standout in Ordu is Yason Burnu (Cape Jason) in the Cittaslow town of Perşembe. It is where one of the best-known myths of the ancient world took place: the quest of Jason and the Argonauts in search of the Golden Fleece across the Black Sea. The Kümbet Highland, the Bektaş Highland; and the Sis Mountain Highland are also standout highlands in Giresun. In the city’s Kuşköyvillage, visitors can also hear the whistled language, inscribed on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Trabzoncenter of culture and natural richnessand Rize, known for its verdant valleys and tea, also captivate with their breathtaking natural beauty, and highlands are the crown jewels among this beauty. The Maçka-Şolma Highland, Erikbeli Highland and the Lustra and Karester Highlands are at the top of the highlands to explore in Trabzon. Furthermore, the UNESCO World Heritage Site Sümela Monastery, (The Monastery of Virgin Mary), Trabzon Castle, and the Hagia Sophia Mosque are among the city’s historical landmarks. Rize offers lush retreats like the Ayder Highland and the historic Zil Castle overlooking the Fırtına Creek, perfect for a rafting adventure. The final stop in the Eastern Black Sea region is Artvin, a land of deep green valleys and soaring highlands. Besides Kaçkar and Kafkasör highlands the Cittaslow Town Şavşat, and the Camili Biosphere Reserve, on the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB) and characterized by the Karçal Mountains, Uğur-Maral, Efeler and Düzenli valleys, all offer an unforgettable end to your Black Sea journey here.

3.And do not forget to taste the amazing Black Sea culinary traditions

The Black Sea region also has a rich culinary tradition that will elevate your “coolcations”. Local flavours are comforting and unique, from hearty breakfasts with regional dishes like kuymak, made by roasting corn flour with butter and a special cheese, to meals prepared with regional products, like karalahana (collard) and fish, particularly the famous Black Sea anchovies. Tea, especially the prized Rize variety known as the “most natural tea” in the world, is central to daily life and culture, with visitors even joining harvests in the emerald highlands. The region also produces the world’s finest hazelnuts, especially in Ordu and Giresun. Whether you try Samsun’s local pides, Safranbolu lokum or Hamsiköy sütlaç (rice pudding) in Trabzon, every Black Sea delicacy will offer an amazing culinary adventure. ///nCa, 18 August 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)