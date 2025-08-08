Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries Concludes in Awaza with New Decade-Long Action Plan

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova, Awaza, Turkmenistan

On 8 August 2025, the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) concluded in Awaza, Turkmenistan, with the adoption of the “Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2024-2034” and the Awaza Political Declaration. These landmark documents set a renewed, action-oriented framework to support the sustainable development of landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) over the next decade.

Building on the successes of the Almaty and Vienna Programmes of Action from previous conferences, the Awaza Programme of Action outlines commitments across five key priority areas: structural transformation and science, technology, and innovation; trade, trade facilitation, and regional integration; transit, transport, and connectivity; enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience, and reducing vulnerability to climate change and disasters; and means of implementation.

The Conference also adopted its report. The report includes the Awaza Political Declaration and details of the plenary session and five thematic round tables held during the event. Additionally, delegates received brief oral summaries from informal forums held on the sidelines, including the Parliamentary Forum, Youth Forum, Civil Society Forum, Private Sector Forum, Connectivity Track, Ministerial Meeting on South-South Cooperation, and Women Leaders’ Forum.

Rabab Fatima, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States, hailed the Conference as a defining moment. “Awaza we will long remember as a resounding success for LLDC3, ushering in a new era of bold partnerships and decisive actions,” she said. “You have made Awaza a symbol of hope, aspiration, and shared purpose.”

Fatima expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for his leadership, quoting his opening remarks: “We are addressing the challenges of LLDCs in a spirit of equality, mutual respect, and shared purpose with the care of the people and the future.”

She underscored that the Awaza Political Declaration and Programme of Action provide a bold, practical blueprint. “Our task now is clear: to translate this vision into action on the ground,” she said.

She also pointed out the commitment voiced by the Asian Infrastructure Bank during LLDC3 – a pledge of $10 billion in infrastructure investments for LLDCs, signaling growing momentum. “As we have witnessed this week, the UN system is fully committed to supporting the implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action. The implementation will be the true measure of success,” Fatima added.

In his closing remarks, Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan’s DPM and Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Conference’s ex officio Vice-President, emphasized the importance of moving from agreement to action. “Landlocked developing countries can be not only land-linked, but opportunity-linked,” he said. “The Awaza outcomes give us the tools to achieve this vision. Awaza will now be forever associated with a renewed global compact. Let the name stand for implementation, ambition, and solidarity.”

Key Outcomes of LLDC3:

1. Endorsement of the Awaza Programme of Action and Adoption of the Awaza Political Declaration

The Awaza Political Declaration outlines a unified vision for enhancing transit connectivity, digital transformation, and climate resilience in LLDCs. Anchored in the Awaza Programme of Action, it focuses on five priority areas:

• Structural economic transformation

• Trade and regional integration

• Transport and infrastructure development

• Climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction

• Mobilizing financing and partnerships

2. Strengthened Global Solidarity

The Declaration calls for increased investment by multilateral development banks, deeper South-South cooperation, and stronger integration of LLDC needs in global trade and climate agendas.

3. Commitment to Implementation and Accountability

The UN system, led by the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS), will coordinate implementation efforts, emphasizing country ownership, results-based monitoring, and accountability.

Turkmenistan’s Contributions to the LLDC3 Legacy:

As the host country, Turkmenistan played a pivotal role in advancing innovative and forward-looking initiatives aligned with the goals of LLDC3. These included:

Proposal for a Global Medicine of the Future – Solidarity and Cooperation , promoting international scientific collaboration in health and medical innovation.

, promoting international scientific collaboration in health and medical innovation. The Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity , launched at COP28 in Dubai, to support data-driven policymaking for transit development.

, launched at COP28 in Dubai, to support data-driven policymaking for transit development. The Global Hydrogen Energy Transition Programme (2030–2040) , positioning LLDCs as active participants in the global green energy shift.

, positioning LLDCs as active participants in the global green energy shift. A Global Circular Economy Transition Framework , encouraging resource efficiency and sustainable production and consumption models.

, encouraging resource efficiency and sustainable production and consumption models. The Caspian Environmental Initiative , first proposed at UNGA78, addressing ecological and economic challenges affecting the Caspian Sea basin.

, first proposed at UNGA78, addressing ecological and economic challenges affecting the Caspian Sea basin. Strengthened support for the UN Aral Sea Basin Programme , backed by General Assembly resolutions, to tackle one of the world’s worst environmental disasters.

, backed by General Assembly resolutions, to tackle one of the world’s worst environmental disasters. Advocacy for water conflict resolution through international law and multilateral diplomacy , leveraging the UN’s role in preventive diplomacy.

, leveraging the UN’s role in preventive diplomacy. Promotion of the 2025 International Year of Peace and Trust, aligning with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

The full Awaza Political Declaration and Programme of Action are available at UN LLDC3 website.

The Report of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries is available here: https://docs.un.org/en/A/CONF.225/2025/L.2

