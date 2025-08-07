Turkmenistan and UNCTAD Launch Phase III of Customs Digitalization

On 5 August 2025, in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, within the framework of the United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Turkmenistan and UNCTAD signed a project document to initiate the third phase of their joint initiative aimed at digitalizing Turkmenistan’s customs system and laying the foundation for a “smart customs” infrastructure.

The agreement outlines the introduction of advanced information technologies, automation of key processes, enhanced transparency and efficiency in customs administration, and the development of human capital.

The implementation of this project is expected to simplify foreign trade procedures and boost Turkmenistan’s investment appeal.

During the meeting, Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Khudaykuliyev and UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grimpson reviewed the current level of cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing collaboration in the digitalization of customs procedures.

According to Khudaykuliyev, the launch of Phase III marks a significant milestone in building a modern, high-tech customs system.

The signing of the document represents a natural continuation of earlier digitalization efforts carried out with UNCTAD’s support and reflects Turkmenistan’s dedication to adopting innovative solutions in the customs sector in line with international standards. ///nCa, 7 August 2025