President of Turkmenistan Meets with Vice President of Malawi

On August 6, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met in Awaza with Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Michael Bizwick Usi.

Vice President Usi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and the invitation to the international forum, noting the high level of its organization. He emphasized that the core objectives of the LLDC3 Conference are to develop joint solutions for sustainable development and to strengthen international cooperation. Michael Bizwick Usi also conveyed warm greetings from President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera to the President of Turkmenistan.

In response, President Berdimuhamedov thanked the Vice President for his kind words and extended best wishes to the leadership of Malawi. He expressed confidence that the conference in Awaza would lay the groundwork for the development of transport and transit corridors, the strengthening of interregional cooperation, and the expansion of economic opportunities.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that the country attaches great importance to fostering friendly and mutually beneficial relations with nations around the world, including African states. He affirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to utilize all available opportunities to enhance political, diplomatic, and trade-economic ties with Malawi.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of intensifying cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations. It is expected that the visit to Turkmenistan and the discussions held will give concrete substance to bilateral cooperation with Malawi.

Special attention was given to the potential for collaboration in areas such as energy, agriculture, healthcare, education, and scientific research.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Vice President Michael Bizwick Usi reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to expanding cooperation and wished each other success in their respective state duties. ///nCa, 7 August 2025