President of Turkmenistan Holds Meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Mali

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Maïga in Awaza.

The head of state warmly welcomed the distinguished guest to Turkmenistan and expressed gratitude for his participation in the international forum held under the theme “Promoting Progress through Partnership.” The President highlighted the significance of the Conference as a vital platform for discussing pressing issues of sustainable development.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Mali noted that participation in the Forum opens new horizons for Mali’s development and international cooperation.

During the discussions, the parties explored prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation. President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to expanding mutually beneficial ties with African countries, including the Republic of Mali, across various domains, from political-diplomatic to cultural-humanitarian.

Particular attention was paid to opportunities for collaboration in areas such as agriculture, efficient water resource management, education, and professional training. Prospects for cooperation in the economy, energy, healthcare, and science were also highlighted.

Both sides emphasized the importance of cultural exchange between the peoples of the two countries and expressed interest in organizing joint events in the fields of culture and arts.///nCa, 7 August 2025