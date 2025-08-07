PM of Nepal holds bilateral talks with Turkmenistan’s President on sidelines of UN Conference on LLDCs

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a bilateral meeting with Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on 6 Aug 2025, on the sidelines of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), currently taking place in Awaza, Turkmenistan.

The meeting was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

As part of the conference, Prime Minister Oli co-chaired a high-level roundtable on “Trade and Commerce Facilitation and Regional Cooperation” and is scheduled to address another key session on “Enhancing Adaptive Capacity and Resilience of LLDCs to Disasters Caused by Climate Change.”

He is also expected to hold courtesy meetings with the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan during the course of the summit.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Oli addressed the plenary session of the LLDC conference on behalf of the Group of Least Developed Countries, where he highlighted the challenges faced by landlocked nations and called for stronger global cooperation. ///Radio Nepal, 6 August 2025