President of Turkmenistan Meets with Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee of China

On 5 August 2025, in Avaza, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Wang Yong, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

During the meeting, Wang Yong conveyed warm greetings from President Xi Jinping to the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader, and expressed gratitude for the cordial reception. He emphasized the importance of the Conference, held under the theme “Driving Progress through Partnerships,” and its contribution to strengthening international cooperation.

The sides underscored the strategic nature of Turkmen-Chinese relations, which span a wide range of areas—from political dialogue to cultural exchange.

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted the productive talks held with President Xi Jinping in June in Astana during the “Central Asia–China” Summit, citing active cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations.

The meeting also noted the dynamic development of interparliamentary ties and interparty dialogue, including regular exchanges of delegations. Particular attention was given to the successful partnership in energy, trade, and other sectors of the economy.

The cultural and humanitarian sphere was identified as a key area of cooperation.

President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to further supporting collaboration in science, education, healthcare, and culture.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that Wang Yong’s visit would serve as a new impetus for deepening bilateral relations and wished him good health and continued success in his work. /// nCa, 6 August 2025