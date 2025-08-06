Moscow to Host International Youth Forum “Generation of Unity”

On September 19, Moscow—the capital of the Russian Federation—will serve as the venue for the International Youth Forum “Generation of Unity,” held as part of the World Public Summit.

The forum is expected to welcome young leaders, public figures, entrepreneurs, volunteers, students, and representatives of youth organizations from over 15 countries.

The event aims to foster international youth dialogue, enhance mutual understanding among nations, and facilitate the exchange of best practices in addressing today’s global challenges. Participants will explore the prospects for joint initiatives and examine the role of youth in sustainable development, social inclusion, and the promotion of peace.

Organizers invite all interested individuals to register and take part in this global discussion, focused on shaping a generation of unity—active, engaged, and ready for collective action.

Registration for the Youth Forum: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLqRBAfofjzJohqOAXVkxqPbM5iQmtYiwVZdfg-wpUBOltNA/viewform

Registration for the World Public Assembly: https://worldpublicsummit.org/

///nCa, 6 August 2025 (in cooperation with Economic Society “Mumkinchilik Dunyasi”)