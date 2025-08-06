Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the King of Eswatini in Awaza: A New Stage in Bilateral Relations

On 5 August 2025, in the National Tourism Zone “Awaza,” President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with King Mswati III of Eswatini, who arrived in the country to participate in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

Welcoming the distinguished guest, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for accepting the invitation to attend the Conference and highlighted the importance of the Kingdom of Eswatini’s delegation presence at this significant forum. In response, King Mswati III praised the organization of the event, noting that hosting such a prestigious forum reflects Turkmenistan’s high international standing. He also congratulated the head of state on Turkmenistan’s unanimous election as Vice-Chair of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Thanking the King for his kind words, President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, based on its permanent neutrality status, recognized three times by the United Nations, is aimed at fostering friendly ties with all interested countries, including those on the African continent. A significant step in this direction was the signing of a Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Eswatini during King Mswati III’s visit.

The head of state highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas. He expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness for active engagement both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations, primarily the United Nations. The President noted that the Conference would provide King Mswati III with an opportunity to learn about Turkmenistan’s achievements in the energy sector, its natural resources, and export potential, and reaffirmed support for initiatives to strengthen bilateral relations.

Both sides expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic relations would lay a solid foundation for long-term and mutually beneficial partnership, fostering closer ties between the peoples of the two countries and contributing to peace and stability on the international stage.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and King Mswati III of Eswatini exchanged best wishes, reaffirming their commitment to further developing cooperation. ///nCa, 6 August 2025