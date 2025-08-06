Georgian PM meets President of Turkmenistan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

During the meeting, Irakli Kobakhidze and Serdar Berdimuhamedow focused on cooperation between the two countries and prospects for deepening trade-economic ties.

The positive dynamics of partnership in the energy sector and the potential of the Southern Gas Corridor in terms of transporting Turkmen natural gas to Europe were noted.

Georgian PM and President of Turkmenistan accentuated the significance of peace and stability.

Irakli Kobakhidze invited Serdar Berdimuhamedow to Georgia for an official visit.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze travelled to Awaza, Turkmenistan, to attend the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) with a delegation consisting of Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Head of Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani. //1tv.ge, 5 August 2025