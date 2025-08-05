Head of Tatarstan to Participate in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

On 4 August, the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit. At the international airport of Turkmenbashi, Rustam Minnikhanov was welcomed by Turkmenistan’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Mammetguly Astanagulov, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan, Ivan Volynkin, and other high-ranking government officials of Turkmenistan.

Today, at the Avaza Congress Center in Turkmenbashi, Minnikhanov will participate in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. The Head of the Republic of Tatarstan is part of the Russian Federation delegation, led by Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev.

Rustam Minnikhanov’s working program also includes meetings with Turkmenistan’s leadership and discussions with distinguished guests and participants of the forum.

In 2003, the United Nations established a special group of landlocked developing countries, comprising 32 nations across Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America. These countries, representing over 500 million people, face challenges related to the lack of direct access to sea routes, as well as remoteness and isolation from global markets.

The Russian Federation is a key partner for these countries and participates in the allocation of aid within the framework of international development assistance. This engagement is justified from both political and economic perspectives, as three member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), eight out of eleven Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, and four out of eight Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members are landlocked. ///nCa, 5 August 2025