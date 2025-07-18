OGT 2025 Readies for Global Gathering in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, 18 July 2025 – Active preparations are underway for the landmark 30th edition of Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025, scheduled to take place from October 22 to 24 in Ashgabat. Already, more than 100 delegates from around the world have confirmed participation.

The event will feature high-level speakers, including Dr. Daniel Yergin of S&P Global, ADB Country Director Artur Andresiak, and Julian Bowden of the Oxford Institute. A strong focus will be placed on renewable energy, carbon reduction, and international investment partnerships.

Global institutions, including S&P Global Platts, SPE, and Gaffney Cline, will host technical and strategic roundtables on gas markets, energy storage, and digital transformation.

OGT 2025 will also highlight Turkmenistan’s growing renewable energy sector, including its new solar-wind plant near Lake Altyn Asyr and its clean energy policy reforms.

Auguste International, a major energy equipment firm, has confirmed its role as Gold Sponsor for the event.

With growing international attention, OGT 2025 is poised to reinforce Turkmenistan’s strategic role in global and regional energy systems.

///nCa, 18 July 2025 (material provided by OGT 2025 organizers)