Turkmenistan strengthens international humanitarian cooperation

At a recent meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov delivered a report on the country’s international humanitarian activities.

In his remarks, Minister Meredov stressed that fostering constructive cooperation with international partners in the humanitarian sphere remains one of the key priorities of the foreign policy strategy of neutral Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan currently participates in 54 international humanitarian organizations and programs, including multilateral treaties in the field of international humanitarian law. Since 1994, the country has implemented 333 projects and initiatives in partnership with the United Nations, primarily focused on addressing socially significant challenges.

Amid the volatile political situation in neighboring regions, Turkmenistan—as the only Central Asian nation bordering the Middle East—has played an increasingly vital role in humanitarian efforts. Measures taken include accommodating foreign flights at Ashgabat International Airport and ensuring 24-hour operations at border checkpoints with Iran.

These efforts have enabled the safe repatriation of over 4,640 citizens from more than 50 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas via established humanitarian corridors.

Meredov also presented a proposal to develop three-year work plans for cooperation with key humanitarian partners, including the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, approving the initiatives presented, stressed the importance of further developing friendly relations with neighboring states and providing humanitarian support, if necessary. The Foreign Minister was instructed to continue and expand work in this direction.

A round table on cooperation with international organizations and response to humanitarian challenges was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

On 28 June 2025, a round table was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, organized jointly with the Regional Office of the International Organization for Migration for Central Asia and the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, as well as heads and representatives of specialized UN agencies.

It was noted at the event that, in the light of the political situation in neighboring regions, Turkmenistan’s relevant structures carried out comprehensive work, which included servicing foreign aircraft at Ashgabat International Airport, round-the-clock operation of all checkpoints on the Turkmen-Iranian border and discussion of all related issues.

The importance of introducing advanced international approaches in the field of migration management, exchanging applied tools and building capacity in the field of crisis response was emphasized. In this context, the current level of cooperation between Turkmenistan, IOM and other international partners was highly appreciated.

The participants also discussed practical mechanisms for rapid response in emergency migration situations, including with the involvement of international experts and humanitarian organizations. Special attention was paid to the issues of effective and coordinated communication between national structures and international partners in crisis situations.

In conclusion, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and exchange experience in order to ensure proper preparedness for possible challenges in the migration sphere.

Foreign Ministry hosted a briefing on Turkmenistan’s international humanitarian activities

On 29 June 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a briefing on the country’s international humanitarian activities.

The briefing brought together the heads and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Ashgabat, as well as representatives of the Turkmen mass media.

At this event, an overview of Turkmenistan’s humanitarian activities was presented, implemented on the principles of openness, mutual support and trust in accordance with the spirit of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

In his speech, DPM, foreign minister Rashid Meredov highlighted the key aspects of Turkmenistan’s humanitarian activities carried out in close cooperation with foreign countries and international organizations.

It was emphasized that one of the priority vectors of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, initiated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and now successfully implemented by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, is the development of international humanitarian cooperation.

During the briefing, it was emphasized that, following the universally recognized norms of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, Turkmenistan carries out all necessary actions aimed at embodying the high ideals of humanism and solidarity. It is based on the ancient traditions of the Turkmen people, the principles of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness.

Turkmenistan is a participant in 54 international organizations and humanitarian programs, including multilateral documents on international humanitarian law. It was noted that as a neutral state, Turkmenistan is ready to take an active part in the processes of resolving difficult situations.

The Head of the Foreign Ministry informed the briefing participants about Turkmenistan’s actions to resolve a number of humanitarian issues related to the recent situation in the Middle East region.

It was noted that 4,678 people, citizens of 52 countries, used the humanitarian corridor created by Turkmenistan to return to their countries.

The briefing was also attended by Ambassadors and representatives of the Embassies of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Malaysia, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, the USA, China, Iran and the UAE.

In addition, presentations were made by Dmitry Shlapachenko, the UN Resident Coordinator, Beata Pęksa, the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan, as well as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Head of the UNRCCA Kaha Imnadze.

The speakers expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for facilitating the departure of foreigners from the neighboring state at the time of the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

Turkmenistan’s exemplary approach to humanitarian issues was highly appreciated. The participants stressed the need to continue this kind of constructive interaction to further strengthen stability in the region and beyond. ///nCa/ MFA Turkmenistan, 30 June 2025