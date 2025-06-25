Turkmenistan and the United States to Hold Political Consultations

On 24 June 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral topics.

The ministers discussed key areas of cooperation, including political and diplomatic relations, trade and economic ties, as well as cultural and humanitarian engagement. They agreed to convene in the near future and to institutionalize annual bilateral consultations.

The conversation also touched on pressing regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the evolving situation in the Middle East.

During the exchange, Turkmenistan reaffirmed its firm commitment to the principles of preventive diplomacy and its confidence in the effectiveness of peaceful, diplomatic solutions. The country’s policy of neutrality—widely supported by the international community—was once again emphasized as a cornerstone of its foreign policy approach.

The two sides also reviewed strategic directions for advancing Turkmenistan–U.S. cooperation across various sectors.///nCa, 25 June 2025