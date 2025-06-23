Republic of Korea Embassy Supports Turkmenistan Junior Taekwondo Cup, Fostering Sports Cooperation

On Sunday, 22 June 2025, the National Taekwondo Center of Turkmenistan successfully held the Turkmenistan Taekwondo Cup among juniors and cadets at the Martial Arts Arena of the Olympic town in Ashgabat, with support of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

170 Turkmen Taekwondo athletes from all regions of the country took part in the competition. During the competition, athletes demonstrated their balance of intelligence, physical potentials and the will to win.

In an effort to promote fair and accurate scoring in Taekwondo competitions and to contribute to the smooth running of the event, the Embassy of Korea donated a laptop to the National Taekwondo Center of Turkmenistan.

The competition was a vivid example of the bright sporting event demonstrating the high level of skills of Turkmen Taekwondo athletes. It goes beyond a mere sporting event; it actively promotes people-to people exchanges, significantly facilitating mutual understanding and fostering cooperation in the field of sports between the two nations. ///nCa, 23 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Korea to Turkmenistan)