Turkmenistan Participated in the 176th Session of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau

On June 17, 2025, the 176th session of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) was held in Paris, bringing together delegations from member states to discuss current issues related to the organization of international and specialized exhibitions.

Representing Turkmenistan at the session were the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the BIE, Mr. Maksat Chariev, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Mr. Mergen Gurdov, and the Head of the Exhibitions and Fairs Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Kemal Amanov.

At the opening of the session, the agenda was approved, which included reports from the Administrative and Budget Committee, the Executive Committee, the Legal Committee, and the BIE Information and Communications Committee.

Special gratitude was expressed to the Government of Turkmenistan by the President of the Administrative and Budget Committee, Ms. Karen-Mae Hill, who highly commended the organization of the Administrative and Budget Committee meeting held in Ashgabat on March 17–19, 2025. She emphasized that this meeting was a historic event, as it was the first time in the Bureau’s history that such a gathering took place outside Paris. The high organizational and substantive quality of the event, the hospitality of the host country, and Turkmenistan’s active engagement in BIE activities were highlighted.

During the session, reports on the preparations for upcoming international exhibitions were presented:

– A report by the Saudi Arabian delegation on preparations for Expo 2030 Riyadh

– A report by the Republic of Serbia delegation on preparations for Expo 2027 Belgrade

– A report by the Japanese delegation on preparations for the International Horticultural Exhibition 2027 Yokohama

Additionally, the Turkmen delegation held several working meetings and exchanges of views with representatives of member states and BIE leadership, discussing prospects for further strengthening cooperation and promoting Turkmen initiatives in the field of international exhibition activities.

The participation of the Turkmen delegation in the 176th BIE session reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to active involvement in the international exhibition movement. ///nCa, 18 June 2025