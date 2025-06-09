Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Meets with Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, held a meeting with Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation

between Turkmenistan and U.S. companies, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Key sectors highlighted for bilateral cooperation include trade and economy, fuel and energy, transport and communications, industry, agriculture, and high technologies. Discussions also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in vital areas such as cybersecurity, green technologies, and education.

Special attention was given to the role of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council in strengthening intergovernmental and business-to-business ties.

Minister Meredov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to expanding trade and economic engagement with U.S. business entities, and stressed the long-standing, positive contributions of American companies to the development of various sectors of the national economy. ///nCa, 9 June 2025