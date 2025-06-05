TESC 2025: ENI Turkmenistan pioneers environmental innovation in Hydrocarbon Development

At TESC 2025 in Ashgabat, ETL showcased its multifaceted approach to environmental stewardship in hydrocarbon development. Through the Nebit Dag PSA, innovative projects like BIOPILE, robust GHG emission reduction strategies, and sustainable water management, ETL demonstrates a commitment to balancing operational excellence with environmental responsibility in Turkmenistan.

Eni Turkmenistan (ETL) operates in Turkmenistan since 2008 following the acquisition of Burren Energy Plc, which held 100% of Burren Resources Petroleum Limited. This acquisition granted ETL entry into the Nebit Dag Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), set to expire in 2032.

The Nebit Dag PSA encompasses the Burun, Balkan (formerly Nebit Dag), and Uzboy production fields, located in the Balkan Velayat administrative region of Western Turkmenistan. Positioned approximately 14 km west of the Vyshka processing plant, operated by Turkmenneft, and 50 km south of Balkanabat, the Burun Field lies roughly 500 km west of the capital, Ashgabat.

ETL operates all its facilities under an Integrated Environmental, Health and Safety Management System, certified to ISO 14001 standards for environmental management. This system evaluates impacts and risks to air, soil, and water resources, prioritizing prevention, protection, information, and participation.

Aligning with global Eni efforts, ETL focuses on decarbonization, particularly methane emissions reduction, and supports the transition from a linear to a circular economy. Environmental consciousness is embedded in daily operations through initiatives to enhance HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) culture.

Innovative Waste Management: The BIOPILE Project

In the oil and gas industry, drill cuttings and oily liquids are common by-products traditionally managed through landfill disposal per national legislation. ETL is pioneering a waste-to-product approach with the BIOPILE Project, aimed at reducing its environmental footprint. This initiative involves a dedicated plant to recover and desalt crude oil sludge, producing:

Sand suitable for operational civil activities (e.g., well pad construction, pipeline coverage)

Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction

A cornerstone of ETL’s environmental strategy is reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, guided by three pillars: Measurement, Reporting and Verification; Mitigation; and Technologies and R&D.

Measurement, Reporting, and Verification

Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR): Periodic monitoring campaigns identify and reduce methane emissions across ETL assets.

Mitigation

Flaring and Venting Reduction: Initiatives to minimize CO2 and CH4 emissions.

Technologies and R&D

Feasibility Studies: Collaboration with headquarters to implement new technologies, even in mature fields like Burun.

Sustainable Water Management

Operating in the desertic, water-stressed Burun Field, ETL prioritizes sustainable water use through targeted initiatives:

Water Balance Update

Regular quantitative monitoring of water streams across ETL operations.

Accounting of the Burun water network.

Verification of efficiency in water withdrawal and distribution.

Water Management Improvement

Feasibility studies to identify opportunities for reusing/recycling water streams (e.g., sewage water).

Implementation of Water Risk Assessments and Water Management Plans.

Prioritization of water injection activities.

Enhanced Monitoring

Technical solutions to improve mapping and monitoring of the freshwater distribution network.

Assessment of current monitoring activities for potential improvements.

///nCa, 5 June 2025