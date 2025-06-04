Turkmenistan Widely Celebrated World Bicycle Day with Mass Bike Rides

On 3 June 2025, Turkmenistan marked World Bicycle Day, established at the initiative of the country by the UN General Assembly in 2018. The focus of the celebration was a mass bike ride in Ashgabat, attended by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The bike ride started at the Health Trail in the Kopetdag Mountains, where representatives from various segments of society gathered: the Chairperson of the parliament, Cabinet members, heads of ministries and agencies, the city governorate, public organizations, media, university rectors, as well as heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the country. Participants included children from the Döwletliler köşgi Orphanage Palace, students from the School for Training Young Olympians, general education schools, members of the Turkmenistan national cycling team, students, and public representatives.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov personally gave the starting signal for the bike ride, after which the column of participants proceeded along a route through the Archabil and Bitarap Turkmenistan avenues.

During the event, the head of state instructed DPM T. Atahallyev, who oversees the agro-industrial complex, to pay special attention to the implementation of the National Forest Program aimed at improving the country’s environmental conditions.

In turn, DPM B. Annamammedov reported on measures for the further development and improvement of the capital, including the modernization of urban infrastructure and the creation of comfortable living conditions for citizens. The President emphasized the importance of fulfilling the tasks outlined in the Concept for the Development of Ashgabat and ordered that these matters remain under constant oversight.

The bike ride concluded at the Ruhyet Palace, becoming a vibrant celebration of societal unity in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle and environmental sustainability.

In addition to Ashgabat, bike rides were held in other regions of Turkmenistan, uniting thousands of people in support of an active lifestyle and the promotion of bicycles as an environmentally friendly mode of transport.

Bike rides dedicated to World Bicycle Day also took place abroad: in Moscow and Kazan (Russia), Minsk (Belarus), Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic), Vienna (Austria), Dubai (UAE), Islamabad (Pakistan), Kyiv (Ukraine), Ankara (Türkiye), Bucharest (Romania), New Delhi (India), Tbilisi (Georgia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and Baku (Azerbaijan). ///nCa, 4 June 2025