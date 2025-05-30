Turkmen Delegation in Astana Explores Global Best Practices in Trade in Services Statistics

Astana, Kazakhstan, 29 May 2025 — As part of the joint project between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics (Turkmenstat), titled “Support in improving statistics of foreign trade in services, as well as in improving statistical information on the volume of passenger and cargo transportation”, the Turkmen delegation is currently undertaking a study visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The delegation includes representatives from Turkmenstat, the Central Bank, and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The main objective of the visit is to strengthen the professional capacity of Turkmenstat staff and other state entities through exposure to global best practices in the collection, processing, and dissemination of international trade in service statistics. Key areas of interest include the implementation of international standards, effective inter-agency cooperation, and the adoption of modern digital solutions in statistical processes.

During the visit the Turkmen delegation held working meetings at the “QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development”. The Turkmen representatives familiarized themselves with the Center’s activities, its role in shaping export policy of Kazakhstan, and supporting foreign economic activity. The two sides exchanged views on emerging trends and challenges in international trade and identified prospects for continued cooperation in the area of statistics.

The Turkmen delegation also visited “National Information Technologies” company — a leading operator of Kazakhstan’s e-government infrastructure — to learn about the use of advanced digital solutions in data management and their application to public statistics.

This study visit presents a unique opportunity to learn from Kazakhstan’s best practices — from improving data quality and digitalizing statistical operations and promoting effective inter-agency coordination. Meetings with key ministries, statistical agencies, and customs authorities further deepened the delegation’s understanding of international methodologies and supported the expansion of professional networks.

It is expected that the knowledge gained and the partnerships established will form the basis for systemic improvements in Turkmenistan’s statistical system, aligning them more closely with international standards. This will also facilitate the development of a strategic roadmap for modernizing foreign trade in services statistics and fostering interstate cooperation in the region. ///nCa, 30 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)