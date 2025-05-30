State Visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Mongolia

On 1-2 June 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov will undertake a state visit to Mongolia. During a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on May 29, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister R. Meredov outlined the visit’s program.

Turkmenistan and Mongolia established diplomatic relations in 1992, with their bilateral cooperation formalized through 11 agreements. The two heads of state have met three times within the frameworks of the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Additionally, the President of Mongolia made a state visit to Turkmenistan in October 2024.

The two nations maintain active engagement at governmental and foreign ministry levels and cooperate effectively within international organizations, including the United Nations. Mongolia has co-sponsored 16 UN General Assembly resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan, while Turkmenistan has co-authored five resolutions proposed by Mongolia.

Trade and economic cooperation focuses on agriculture, animal husbandry, light industry, transport, and logistics, with efforts to boost mutual trade through small and medium-sized enterprises. Cultural and humanitarian ties are also growing, exemplified by the Days of Turkmenistan Culture in Mongolia in 2015 and a joint cultural event in Ashgabat in October 2024.

The upcoming visit will feature a Turkmen-Mongolian business forum, a cultural performance by artists, an exhibition of national decorative arts, and a fair showcasing Turkmen carpets.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to fostering productive global partnerships. He noted that the visit will elevate Turkmen-Mongolian relations to new heights and instructed Meredov to ensure thorough preparations for a successful state visit. ///nCa, 30 May 2025