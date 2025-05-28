“Marathon for Peace and Trust” in Ashgabat Invites All!

The Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, in partnership with the Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan and the Ashgabat City Administration, warmly invites you to take part in the “Marathon for Peace and Trust” – a vibrant highlight of the Europe Day 2025 celebration in Turkmenistan!

The event is being organised with the support of the Run-Rush social movement, bringing together professional athletes, amateur runners, and citizens in a shared spirit of unity, health, and trust.

Date: Saturday, 31 May 2025

Location: Around Independence Park

Start/Finish: Corner of Turkmenbashi Avenue and 10 ýyl Abadançylyk (Moskovskaya)

Event Time: 07:00 – 11:00

Who Can Participate?

2 km: Family run (children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult)

5 km & 10 km: Ages 16+

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to get active, everyone is welcome to join this joyful and inclusive celebration of peace, trust, and togetherness!

Prizes and commemorative gifts will be awarded to winners and active participants. The morning will also feature fun contests and sport activities!

Offline pre-registration will take place at the Frappe Coffee Shop and Tebigat Pet shop. On 29-30 May from 15:00 to 19:00.

During offline registration, participants will receive start numbers and shirts, and sign the relevant consent forms.

Important! Please arrive at the event wearing your T-shirt with your race number securely pinned to it.

Agenda of the event:

7:00 – 7:15 Arrival

7:15 – Opening ceremony

7:30 – Start of 2 km run

7:45 – Start of 10 km run

8:00 – Start of 5 km run

9:30 – Award and closing

Location of the registration points:

Google map link: Frappe coffee shop

Address: Parahat 3/1, Bld. 52, Street Yunus Emre

Veterinary shop

Google map link: Tebigat Pet Shop

Address: Magtymguly Avenue 150/1

Contact person: Arslan Nuryagdiyev +99364 101018

///The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan