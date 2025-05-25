Prospects of Cooperation Between CNTIC and Turkmenistan: A Vision for Sustainable Progress

At the second session of the “White City Ashgabat – 2025” conference, themed “Quality, Technology, Financing,” Mrs. Liu Xu, President of the China National Technical Import and Export Corporation (CNTIC), a subsidiary of the Genertec Group, delivered a powerful speech emphasizing digitalization, sustainable development, industrial partnership, and investment. Her address underscored CNTIC’s commitment to fostering transformative collaboration with Turkmenistan, a strategic partner with unique potential for long-term industrial growth, digital advancement, and infrastructure modernization.

As Mrs. Liu Xu stated, “Turkmenistan is not only a key strategic partner but also a country with immense potential for sustainable development.” This article explores the prospects of cooperation between CNTIC and Turkmenistan, building on the pillars of quality, technology, and financing highlighted in her speech.

Mrs. Liu Xu emphasized that quality is not merely an outcome but a comprehensive process involving standards, control, personnel, and management. CNTIC embeds quality at every stage of a project—from engineering design and supplier selection to commissioning and post-project services. The company’s approach focuses on:

Global Standards Compliance: Adhering to international ISO standards and environmental regulations to ensure project excellence.

Robust Quality Control: CNTIC’s proprietary industrial quality control system guarantees precision and reliability across the value chain.

Workforce Upskilling: Implementing training programs to enhance the skills of specialists at every level, fostering long-term project stability.

By prioritizing quality, CNTIC aims to support Turkmenistan’s industrial ambitions with durable, high-performance infrastructure that meets global benchmarks.

In her speech, Mrs. Liu Xu highlighted the technological revolution shaping the industry of the future, built on digitalization, automation, environmental safety, and intelligent control systems. CNTIC is actively implementing projects that leverage cutting-edge technologies, including:

Internet of Things (IoT): Enabling real-time monitoring of industrial facilities to enhance efficiency and safety.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Optimizing logistics and predicting equipment wear to minimize downtime.

Automated Process Control Systems (APCS): Streamlining production processes for greater precision.

Digital Modeling: Utilizing Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital twins to improve the design and operation of industrial facilities.

These technologies, already proven in CNTIC’s projects across Central Asia, can be adapted to Turkmenistan’s unique needs, with full support from design to operation. This aligns with Turkmenistan’s vision for a digitally advanced economy, fostering innovation and competitiveness.

Mrs. Liu Xu stressed that effective financial instruments are essential for large-scale construction and industrial projects. As a subsidiary of Genertec and a partner of major Chinese financial institutions, CNTIC offers a diverse range of financing mechanisms tailored to Turkmenistan’s needs:

Export Credit Arrangements (ECA): Facilitated through Chinese banks with project guarantees for reliable funding.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPP): Flexible models to attract diverse stakeholders and share risks.

Co-financing: Partnerships with regional development banks, such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Silk Road Fund, to secure additional resources.

Industrial Leasing Schemes: Offering deferred buyouts and equipment localization to reduce costs and support local economies.

CNTIC places special emphasis on risk management, legal support, and transparency throughout the financing process, ensuring efficient and accountable project execution.

Mrs. Liu Xu highlighted CNTIC’s existing experience working with Turkmen public and private partners, laying a strong foundation for expanded cooperation. CNTIC is ready to collaborate in the following key areas:

• Construction and modernization of industrial facilities — including cement plants, processing complexes, and the chemical and mechanical engineering industries;

• Development of transport infrastructure — including the implementation of smart traffic control, lighting, and road electrification systems;

• Energy and renewable energy sources — such as solar power plants and smart grids;

• Engineering and workforce development — including the establishment of joint competence centers, education programs in China, and online courses with international certification.

By leveraging CNTIC’s expertise in quality, technology, and financing, this partnership can drive transformative projects that enhance Turkmenistan’s industrial, digital, and sustainable development landscape. ///nCa, 25 May 2025