Prospects for Cooperation between BVS Construction and Turkmenistan on the Path to Sustainable Development

Today, Turkmenistan is focusing on “clean energy,” “smart cities,” and “ecological architecture.” These principles are not just trends—they form the foundation for long-term development, according to Vadim Skorobogatyko, Director of BVS Construction Limited. He spoke at the second session of the “White City Ashgabat – 2025” conference, which centered on public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Skorobogatyko emphasized that PPPs are not merely a financing tool but a strategic alliance that combines state and private sector resources to achieve national goals. For Turkmenistan, PPPs offer opportunities to reduce financial burdens, share risks, access advanced management practices, and accelerate innovation adoption. For private companies, it provides a chance to contribute to significant initiatives, fostering the country’s socio-economic development.

BVS Construction, a young but ambitious company with a team of experienced professionals in road construction and infrastructure projects, views PPPs as a “bridge” between large-scale government programs and private sector capabilities. By participating in tenders for construction projects in Ashgabat, the company aims to become a reliable partner, adapting the best global practices to the unique needs of Turkmenistan’s capital.

Turkmenistan is prioritizing the digitalization of infrastructure and the development of “smart” transportation systems, which, as Skorobogatyko noted, enhance urban efficiency and position Ashgabat as a model for others to follow. BVS Construction believes that developing urban road infrastructure—the backbone of economic connectivity, safety, and resident comfort—is critical to fully realizing the “White City” concept.

Modern roads are not just city arteries but part of an ecosystem where every component must contribute to sustainable development.

Skorobogatyko also highlighted the need for reliable stormwater drainage systems to protect infrastructure from damage and residents from seasonal risks, preserving the capital’s pristine appearance.

“BVS Construction is ready to offer solutions based on international experience in implementing infrastructure projects within the framework of public-private partnerships. We are convinced that the success of such initiatives depends on a clear division of responsibilities: the state sets standards and ensures legal stability, while the private sector delivers effective solutions, innovative approaches, and quality that meets high standards,” the speaker emphasized.

In conclusion, Vadim Skorobogatyko noted that BVS Construction shares Turkmenistan’s values, where progress is combined with care for future generations.

Through digitalization, eco-friendly solutions, and high-quality infrastructure, BVS Construction is ready to be a reliable partner for Turkmenistan, contributing to transforming Ashgabat into a modern, sustainable, and attractive city. ///nCa, 25 May 2025