XXIV International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat” to Open New Horizons in Sustainable Development and Urban Planning

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – 21st of May– Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, is preparing to host the XXIV International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat”, which will take place on May 24-25, 2025. The event, organized by the Municipality of Ashgabat city and the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan, will serve as a key platform for discussing innovations in architecture, urban planning, and sustainable development, as well as showcasing the significant achievements of the “white marble” capital.

A pre-conference day will be organized for delegates on May 23, the day before the official opening. This day’s program includes a visit to the historical and cultural reserve “Old Nisa”, the National Museum of Turkmen Carpet, as well as a tour of Ashgabat and the cultural and park complex “Magtymguly Fragi”. In the evening of the same day, delegate registration and a welcome reception will be held at the “Olympia” Hotel.

The main conference program will commence on May 24, 2025, with the official opening of the exhibition at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. A key event of the first day will be the Plenary Session titled “International Year Of Peace аnd Trust: White City Ashgabat – A City Of The Future аnd Opportunities“. Session participants will discuss the strategic development of the city as a smart and inclusive metropolis of the future, including the implementation of digital solutions, the development of “green” infrastructure, and the transport ecosystem. Special attention will be paid to Turkmenistan’s contribution to shaping modern urban standards, attracting investments, and strengthening partnerships in the interest of global sustainable development. Speakers at the plenary session will include Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Bayrammyrat Annamammedov, Hyakim of Ashgabat city Rahym Gandymov, as well as via video address, Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anaclaudia Marinheiro Centeno Rossbach, and Deputy Director General of UNIDO Ciyun Zou. The session will be moderated by Ambassador, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat John S. MacGregor. In the evening of the first day, a concert dedicated to Ashgabat City Day is planned at the “White City Ashgabat” monument.

On May 25, 2025, the conference will continue with two sessions. The first session, “Modern Construction аnd Industry: Quality, Technologies аnd Financing,” will focus on the modernization of the construction industry, the introduction of modern technologies, and effective strategies for financing infrastructure projects. This session will be moderated by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Turkmenistan, Stephen Conlon. The second session, “The Role оf Public-Private Partnership in The Development Of Construction, Industry, аnd New Highway Infrastructure,” will examine Public-Private Partnership mechanisms as an effective tool for developing the construction sector and transport infrastructure. The Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rahymberdi Jepbarov, will moderate this session. The third session will be dedicated to technological innovations in the modernization of the construction, industrial, and energy sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy.

The conference aims to foster the exchange of best practices, strengthen international cooperation, and attract investments into key sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy, contributing to the further development of Ashgabat as a city of the future.

For additional information, please visit: www.ashgabat-white-city.com. ///nCa, 21 May 2025 (material provided by the organizers)