Preliminary round of “Quiz on Korea 2025” in Turkmenistan: a chance to demonstrate knowledge about Korea and visit Seoul

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea and KBS TV channel, is organizing a preliminary round of the international quiz “Quiz on Korea 2025” in Turkmenistan. This is a unique opportunity for fans of Korean culture to test their knowledge and get a chance to represent their country in the finals in Korea.

Date and venue

The preliminary round will be held on 31 May 2025 from 15:00 to 17:00 at the football ground of the Olympic Town in Ashgabat. The final competitions will be held on September 7, 2025, and on October 9, 2025, viewers will be able to watch the KBS broadcast dedicated to Hangul Day.

Privileges for the winner

The participant who took the first place in the preliminary round will receive:

• The opportunity to represent country in the finals in Korea;

• Round-trip flights;

• Full coverage of expenses for accommodation, meals and transportation during stay in Korea.

Who can participate?

The following persons can take part in the quiz:

• Those who do not have or did not have Korean citizenship (including direct relatives);

• Over the age of 18 who speak Korean at a high level;

• Those who did not participate in the final rounds of the “Quiz on Korea” earlier;

• Those who have the opportunity to visit and stay in Korea from the end of August to the beginning of September;

• Who are deeply interested in Korea and have significant knowledge about the country.

How do I apply?

To participate, the interested persons must fill out an application in Korean and send it along with a photo or scanned document to the official address of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea — korembtm@mofa.go.kr . Applications are open until 23 May 2025. The Korean Embassy will select the top 40 participants who will receive an invitation to the preliminary round.

Participating in the contest is a great chance to demonstrate your knowledge of Korea and possibly win a trip to Seoul. Viewers will also be able to join the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learn more about the contest: https://overseas.mofa.go.kr/tm-ru/brd/m_9174/view.do?seq=761163 ///nCa, 21 May 2025