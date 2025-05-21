Ashgabat hosted a Conference “Fintech Evolution: Digital Development of Turkmenistan’s Financial Institutions”

On 20 May, the international company “Colvir Software Solutions” hosted the Fintech Evolution conference, dedicated to digital transformation and modern trends in banking technology development. The event brought together specialists from Turkmenistan’s leading banks, government officials, university professors, and fintech experts.

Fintech Evolution served as a platform for open professional dialogue about the future of digital technologies in the banking sector, facilitating the exchange of experiences and showcasing solutions that could drive the country’s economic transformation.

The conference’s agenda included presentations on the following topics:

● Roadmap for the digital development of banks

● Fintech trends: global and regional tendencies

● Use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in automated banking systems

● Improving business performance through CRM systems in Central Asian banks

● Integration solutions: Smart Data Hub and Security Server 3.1

Denis Yudin, Director of Business Development at Colvir:

“The Colvir banking conference is being held in Turkmenistan for the third time, and I’m delighted that it has become a tradition to meet in a professional setting. Today, we discussed not only Colvir’s products but also the future: trends, prospects, and new opportunities. We invited partners to make this event even more valuable for Turkmenistan’s banks. There’s a lot of collaborative work ahead, and many of the fintech trends discussed today could become reality in the near future.”

The presentations that sparked the most interest among participants focused on the application of artificial intelligence in banking systems and Colvir’s integration solutions—Security Server and Smart Data Hub. Bank representatives expressed interest in exploring these and related topics in greater detail at future events, including in online formats.

Stanislav Malinin, Presale Manager at Colvir Software Solutions:

“We demonstrated how artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are already helping banks improve operational efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance customer experiences. Together with bank colleagues, we discussed the most promising areas – from intelligent scoring and personalized offerings to anti-fraud systems. Our advice to banks is to start with practical solutions that deliver immediate results and gradually build internal expertise. By adopting technologies step-by-step, starting with solutions that provide quick impact, artificial intelligence can become a competitive advantage and a key part of Central Asian banks’ infrastructure within a few years. We also shared global banking and fintech trends that are clearly relevant to Turkmenistan’s professional community. I’m confident that the ideas and practices presented will contribute to the country’s technological transformation, and we’re proud to support these processes.”

The Fintech Evolution conference was complemented by an intensive expert-level training course on the Colvir banking system, conducted by the Colvir Training Center. Course participants also attended the event.

Diyar Lomanov, Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank:

“The Fintech Evolution event was an emotional and thought-provoking experience. We learned about global trends, large-scale technological changes, and how integrations and automation are transforming the banking system. This helps us take a fresh look at local processes and realize the challenges and tasks ahead. I’m also participating in Colvir’s training program and look forward to learning more from the Training Center team and applying it in my work.”

During the event, Colvir representatives announced plans to launch new educational, business, and technological initiatives in Turkmenistan as part of the company’s anniversary year. These include hackathons, internships, and collaborative projects with universities, IT schools, and technology clusters. The company expressed readiness to support existing initiatives and invited the banking and academic communities to engage in tripartite partnerships.

About the Company

Colvir Software Solutions, founded in the UK in 2000, specializes in the development, implementation, and support of integrated solutions for automating the financial and operational activities of banks, postal services, enterprises, and government financial institutions.

Over the years of activities, Colvir has created widely recognized products for these sectors. In the last decade, the company has successfully delivered over 600 projects across CIS countries and beyond.

Colvir Software Solutions has been operating in Turkmenistan since 2008. Today, 80% of Turkmenistan's banks use Colvir's IT solutions, and over 90% of the country's banking financial flows are serviced by the company's products. Colvir's key goals in Turkmenistan include fostering stable economic growth, building a banking expert community, and developing modern payment and financial instruments.