While Turkmenbashy Arport is closed for repairs, all local flights are re-routed to Balkanabat

The newly completed airport at Balkanabat is serving as alternate airport for the duration the Turkmenbashy airport remains closed for repairs and renovation.

As of 19 May 2025, all the domestic flights that were landing and taking off from Turkmenbashy airport, have been re-routed to Balkanabat airport.

As reported by Turkmenportal, passengers can now use the following routes: Ashgabat – Balkanabat – Ashgabat, Turkmenabat – Balkanabat – Turkmenabat, Mary – Balkanabat – Mary and Dashoguz – Balkanabat – Dashoguz.

According to the official website of Belavia (Belarusian Airlines), flights to and from Minsk have now been re-routed to Balkanabat.

The road distance between Balkanabat and Turkmenbashy is 155km. /// nCa, 20 May 2025