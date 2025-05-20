Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Participates in Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025

On May 18-19, 2025, the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 was held in Tehran, organized by the Center for Political and International Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov also took part in the forum.

Speaking at a panel discussion on the topic “From the Indian Subcontinent to Eurasia: Transport Corridors, Geoeconomics and Emerging Potentials,” R. Meredov presented Turkmenistan’s position on the development of transport and logistics connectivity as a key factor in sustainable economic growth and interdependence of regions.

It was stated that the implementation of continental corridors should become a fundamental element of international partnership. In this context, special emphasis was placed on Turkmenistan’s initiative “Revival of the Great Silk Road”, which is aimed at creating an integration platform in the Eurasian space.

The head of Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry outlined in detail the country’s priorities in the field of transport diplomacy, including the implementation of national infrastructure projects, the construction of railways and highways, the modernization of port infrastructure in the Caspian Sea and participation in regional transit initiatives. The importance of developing transport and logistics links with the participation of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Iran was particularly emphasized.

R. Meredov also drew the participants’ attention to the role of sustainable transport in achieving the SDGs, Turkmenistan’s contribution to promoting the global transport dialogue, including the holding of the first UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport in Ashgabat in 2016 and the adoption of a number of thematic resolutions by the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

At the same time, the importance of the energy vector of Turkmenistan’s foreign economic strategy was noted. In this context, the country’s efforts to diversify energy supply routes, including the TAPI gas pipeline project and the expansion of electricity exports to the West Asian region, were mentioned.

On the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, R. Meredov held bilateral meetings with representatives of the participating countries, during which issues of further development of interstate dialogue were discussed. /// nCa, 20 May 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)