Telephone Conversation Between the National Leader of Turkmenistan and the Vice President of the UAE

On 19 May, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Presidential affairs of the United Arab Emirates, TDH reports.

During the discussion, the sides expressed satisfaction with the steady development of Turkmen-Emirati relations, which are built upon the strong foundations of friendship and brotherhood.

Arkadag conveyed warm greetings from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as to the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In response, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the National Leader’s personal efforts in strengthening cooperation between the two nations and extended greetings from the President and Vice President of the UAE to Arkadag and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The parties stressed that relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE have always been based on the principles of mutual respect and support. Arkadag noted significant prospects for the further development of the bilateral trade and economic partnership, as evidenced by the steady growth in trade turnover.

Special attention was given to the long-standing constructive collaboration with leading UAE companies.

In this regard, the economic significance of recently signed agreements was highlighted, including an agreement between the State Concern Turkmennebit and PETRONAS Çarigali (Turkmenistan). Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) and ADNOC Turkmenistan RSC Limited (UAE), as well as an agreement between the State Concern Turkmengaz and PETRONAS Çarigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) and ADNOC Turkmenistan RSC Limited (UAE).

The sides also discussed upcoming joint projects, reinforcing their commitment to expanding cooperation.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that these agreements exemplify the dynamic growth of bilateral ties across various sectors, particularly in the fuel and energy industry.

At the conclusion of the conversation, both sides exchanged wishes for good health, success in their activities, and continued peace, well-being, and prosperity for the fraternal peoples of Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates. ///nCa, 20 May 2025