Turkmenistan will send 289 pilgrims for Hajj this year. They will visit Saudi Arabia, 31 May to 23 June 2025, and perform the Hajj in the holy city of Makkah.

They will also travel to the Medina City.

The Turkmenistan Airlines, at its own expense, will arrange the flight and travel of the pilgrims. /// nCa, 18 May 2025