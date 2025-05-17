Turkmenistan’s Participation in KazanForum 2025 – Arkadag meets President of Tatarstan, speaks on phone with President Putin of Russia

nCa Report

The XVI International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2025,” held from May 14 to 19, 2025, at the Kazan EXPO International Exhibition Center in Kazan, Tatarstan, served as a vital platform for fostering economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries.

With the theme “Digitalization: New Reality and Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation,” the forum attracted representatives from over 80 countries, including a high-level delegation from Turkmenistan led by National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, also known as Hero-Arkadag.

The event also featured the Russia Halal Expo 2025, a significant exhibition showcasing investment and infrastructure projects in the halal sector. Turkmenistan’s active participation in both the forum and the expo underscored its commitment to strengthening ties with Russia, particularly Tatarstan, and the broader Islamic world, while promoting its economic and cultural potential on a global stage.

Visit of National Leader Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to Kazan

On May 16, 2025, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, arrived at Gabdulla Tukay International Airport in Kazan for a working visit to participate in the XVI International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2025” as an honored guest. He was warmly welcomed by Rustam Minnikhanov, the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, along with other officials, in a ceremony that included traditional Tatar hospitality with bread and salt, chak-chak, and flowers. The presence of the State Flags of Turkmenistan, Russia, and Tatarstan, along with a Guard of Honor, highlighted the significance of the visit.

Berdimuhamedov proceeded to the Kazan EXPO International Exhibition Center, where he participated in the Plenary Session of the forum. In his address, he emphasized the Islamic world’s potential to act as a locomotive of global economic development, citing advantages in demography, natural resources, and geographic location. He advocated for the creation of a single energy, transport, and technology belt across Eurasia, linking the Asia-Pacific region to the Middle East and Europe.

This vision aligns with Turkmenistan’s strategy, “Revival of the Great Silk Road,” which aims to enhance connectivity and economic integration. Berdimuhamedov also highlighted Turkmenistan’s commitment to peace, social justice, and traditional values, proposing coordinated energy policies, improved international transit, and technological cooperation among Islamic countries. His speech was well-received, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim noting the relevance of his proposals on high technologies and innovation.

During his visit, Berdimuhamedov held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who expressed gratitude for his participation and conveyed greetings to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The conversation reaffirmed the dynamic development of Turkmen-Russian relations, based on friendship, trust, and mutual understanding, and their effective cooperation within regional and international organizations.

Meeting with Rustam Minnikhanov

Following the Plenary Session, Berdimuhamedov met with Rustam Minnikhanov in the Kazan Kremlin to discuss strengthening bilateral ties between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan. Minnikhanov thanked Berdimuhamedov for his participation in the forum and acknowledged the deep historical, spiritual, and cultural bonds between their peoples, noting the successful operations of Tatarstan enterprises in Turkmenistan for many years.

He expressed interest in expanding cooperation in key sectors, including oil exploration and production, mechanical engineering, energy, pharmaceuticals, medicine, and the agro-industrial complex. Minnikhanov also highlighted the importance of cultural, tourism, sports, science, and education exchanges, pointing out that nearly 8,500 Turkmen students are currently studying at Tatarstan universities. He proposed introducing Turkmen craftsmen to a new crafts center being built in Kazan, further enhancing cultural ties.

Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and conveyed greetings from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. He appreciated the opportunity to participate in the forum and emphasized the high authority of Tatarstan as a host for such significant events. He expressed optimism about the prospects for enhanced cooperation, noting that regular high-level meetings are a key factor in effective bilateral collaboration. The leaders discussed the potential for developing ties in trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural spheres, with a focus on implementing agreements reached during Minnikhanov’s visit to Turkmenistan earlier in 2025.

They also visited the new building of the G. Kamal Theatre in Kazan, appreciating its blend of modern design and traditional Tatar cultural elements.

Minnikhanov emphasized the youthful demographic of the Islamic world, with around 70% of its population being young, and stressed the duty to instill in them a caring attitude toward their history and culture. The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing confidence in the continued strengthening of their multifaceted partnership within the framework of the strategic Turkmen-Russian relationship. A reception was held in honor of Berdimuhamedov, where he also met with State Counselor of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev, further reinforcing the high level of Turkmen-Tatar relations.

Participation in Russia Halal Expo 2025

The Russia Halal Expo 2025, held from May 14 to 16, 2025, at the Kazan EXPO International Exhibition Center as part of the KazanForum, provided a platform to popularize the halal industry, demonstrate its potential, and establish trade, economic, and socio-cultural ties with foreign partners. Turkmenistan actively participated by presenting its national pavilion, which spanned 30,000 square meters and showcased the country’s achievements across various sectors of its economy, including its private sector.

The pavilion displayed products from leading industries, such as the fuel and energy sector, chemical, food, light, and textile industries, as well as construction and finishing materials. It also featured samples of footwear, leather goods, and other industrial products, alongside healthcare and pharmaceutical products like herbal teas and medicinal herbs. The domestic electronics industry, driven by diversification and digitalization, was represented by various electronic devices and computer equipment.

Traditional national art, an integral part of Turkmenistan’s cultural heritage, was prominently displayed, including world-renowned Turkmen carpets, jewelry, and national musical instruments. Books by Berdimuhamedov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, dedicated to Turkmen history and modern achievements, occupied a place of honor, providing insight into the country’s cultural and developmental narrative.

The pavilion also highlighted Turkmenistan’s innovative development, exemplified by the “smart” city of Arkadag, created based on the “Smart-city” concept. The exposition aimed to promote trade and economic cooperation with Russia’s largest regions and other participating states, strengthen Turkmenistan’s position in the global halal market, intensify investment cooperation, and implement promising joint projects. Visitors, including Turkmen students studying in Kazan, were treated to traditional Turkmen hospitality, enjoying fresh produce like fruits and melons from the first harvest of 2025, which were highly appreciated for their quality and taste.

The participation of Turkmenistan in the expo was intended to support the far-sighted strategy initiated by Berdimuhamedov and continued by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, focusing on forming a diversified economy with modern market relations, industrialization, digital transformation, import substitution, and increased export opportunities. The effective activity of domestic business structures, particularly members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, was showcased, demonstrating their role in ensuring commodity abundance and expanding export geography under the brand “Made in Turkmenistan.”

Additional Engagements

Beyond the forum and expo, Berdimuhamedov’s visit included several notable engagements. His telephone conversation with President Putin on May 16, 2025, highlighted the importance of the KazanForum and reaffirmed the commitment to furthering Turkmen-Russian relations.

Berdimuhamedov congratulated Putin on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and both leaders expressed confidence in the continued development of their bilateral partnership for the benefit of their peoples.

Additionally, Berdimuhamedov and Minnikhanov’s visit to the G. Kamal Theatre underscored the cultural dimension of their relationship, showcasing Tatarstan’s efforts to preserve and promote its heritage. The National Leader’s interactions with other forum participants, including his meeting with Mintimer Shaimiev, further reinforced Turkmenistan’s diplomatic and cultural outreach.

Conclusion

Turkmenistan’s participation in the XVI International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2025” and the Russia Halal Expo 2025 was a significant step in advancing its economic, cultural, and diplomatic objectives. The visit of Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, his strategic discussions with Rustam Minnikhanov, and the comprehensive showcase of Turkmenistan’s achievements at the expo highlighted the country’s commitment to deepening ties with Russia, particularly Tatarstan, and the Islamic world. These engagements are likely to pave the way for new partnerships, investment opportunities, and collaborative projects, reinforcing Turkmenistan’s role as a proactive player in regional and global economic cooperation. The successful execution of the visit and the positive reception of Turkmenistan’s contributions at the forum and expo underscore the enduring strength of its strategic partnerships and its vision for a connected and prosperous future. /// nCa, 17 May 2025 (picture credit TDH)