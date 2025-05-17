A scientific conference was held in Türkiye under the auspices of the “International Year of Peace and Trust”

On May 16, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye, together with the University of Alanya, organized a scientific conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”.

The event was attended by the head of the Alanya municipality Fatih Yurkmezer, the rector of the University of Alanya, Professor Aykut Ekinci, as well as representatives of socio-political organizations, the creative and scientific community of the Republic of Türkiye, student youth and the media.

Particular emphasis within the framework of the scientific conference was placed on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality in 2025 and the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, which became a clear expression of recognition of Turkmenistan’s activities aimed at ensuring global peace, security and sustainable development.

In their speeches, the participants noted that the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan – “International Year of Peace and Trust – 2025” has become a practical embodiment of the philosophy of international relations “Dialogue – a guarantee of peace”, declared by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In addition, the conference participants watched a thematic video dedicated to the anniversary of Turkmen neutrality, and discussed preparations for a major international forum that will be held in December 2025 in honor of this significant date.

As part of the conference, an exhibition of books by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was organized.

At the end of the conference, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Turkey donated copies of books by the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero Arkadag, published in Turkish to the library fund of the University of Alanya.

In addition, within the framework of the events in Alanya, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Turkey M. Ishangulyev held a number of meetings with the head of the municipality Fatih Yurkmezer and the rector of the University of Alanya Aykut Ekinci. /// nCa, 17 May 2025 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan in Turkiye)