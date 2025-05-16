Türkiye generates $9.5 billion in tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, 8 million 844 thousand tourists visited Türkiye, and tourism revenues totalled 9.5 billion USD. Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, shared this information at a press conference in İstanbul.

According to Minister Ersoy, these figures represent the highest level recorded in the history of Turkish tourism for the first quarters.

Minister Ersoy stated, “According to data from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Türkiye became the 4th largest tourism market in the world in 2024. We aimed to receive 60 million tourists last year, but we ended the year with 62.2 million visitors, setting a new record. Our target for the end of 2025 is to welcome 65 million tourists and generate 64 billion USD in tourism revenue.”

Minister Ersoy also stated that tourism revenues increased by 5.6% in the first three months of 2025.

During that period, 733 thousand Iranian, 601 thousand Russian, 572 thousand German, 560 thousand Bulgarian and 304 thousand British tourists visited Türkiye. On average, visitors stayed in Türkiye for 11 nights and spent approximately 98.90 USD per day. /// nCa, 16 May 2025 (information from Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, Directorate of Communications)