World Premiere that Captured Hearts: Ashgabat Celebrates an Evening of Triumphant European-Turkmen Cultural Unity

Zhirnova Liliya

On Saturday evening, 10 May, Ashgabat witnessed a truly momentous event – the world premiere of a unique dance performance woven from the rich traditions of the Turkmen people and the innovative trends of modern European choreography and digital art. The Mukam Palace Theatrebecame the epicenter of creative energy, uniting on its stage the Turkmen State Dance Ensemble, the State Dance Ensemble Mengli and talented European masters – choreographer Jean-Marc Matos from France and Italian dancer and choreographer Margherita Bergamo.

From the very first moments, the audience was captivated by the immersion into the distinctive culture of Turkmenistan. The mesmerizing performance of the traditional Kushtdepdi dance by the Akdjayar Folklore Ensemble from the Balkan Region served as a vibrant prologue to the evening, filling the hall with a unique cultural flavor and pride in the national heritage.

The ensuing performance was a true revelation – a bold and harmonious interweaving of different dance languages. The seamless fusion of Turkmen plasticity with modern European choreography, accompanied by innovative digital solutions, astonished the imagination. Every gesture, every movement of the artists breathed inspiration and a deep understanding between cultures. Emotions overflowed in the hall, and the audience made no secret of their delight, frequently erupting in applause, expressing their admiration for the skill of the performers and the daring of the creative experiment.

It is important to note that this project became a reality thanks to the “European Spaces of Culture” initiative, which serves as a powerful tool for strengthening international cultural relations. The collaboration between European actors (members of EUNIC – the European Union National Institutes for Culture), the EU Delegation, and Turkmen partners reflects the EU’s strategic approach to fostering cultural dialogue. The organizers of this significant event were the French Institute in Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the EU Delegation in Turkmenistan, the Embassy of France, the Embassy of Italy, and the Goethe-Institut in Kazakhstan.

That evening was more than just a cultural event; it was a vivid symbol of Turkmenistan’s openness and its commitment to international cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. The universal admiration and prolonged ovations for the artists and organizers served as the best confirmation of the success of this unique project, which will undoubtedly leave a profound mark on the country’s cultural life and strengthen the bridges of friendship between peoples.

Photo report:

/// nCa, 11 May, 2025