World Premiere in Ashgabat 

A unique artistic collaboration is unfolding in Ashgabat, a cultural dialogue where the rich traditions of Turkmenistan meet with contemporary European choreography and digital arts.

A new dance show by Jean-Marc Matos (choreographer, France), Margherita Bergamo (dancer and choreographer, Italy), the Turkmen State Dance Ensemble, and the State Dance Ensemble Mengli.

In the first part, a traditional Kushtdepdi will be performed by the Akjayar Folklore Ensemble from the Balkan Region.

This project is organised within European Spaces of Culture, which tests and implements innovative models of collaboration in culture between European actors – EUNIC members and EU Delegations – and local partners in non-EU countries, delivering the EU strategic approach to international cultural relations.

European Spaces of Culture is implemented by EUNIC in close collaboration with the European Commission and the European External Action Service.

Organised by the French Institute in Turkmenistan, this initiative brings together the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, the Embassy of France, the Embassy of Italy, and the Goethe-Institut in Kazakhstan.

This project is possible with support from EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture – Europe’s network of national cultural institutes, with 39 members from all EU Member States and associate countries), the Franco-German Cultural Funds, and the French Institute in Paris.

Free entrance

Saturday 10 May 2025, 19:00

Mukam Palace Theater, Archabil avenue /// nCa, 6 May 2025