Telephone Conversation between the National Leader of Turkmenistan and the Federal President of Germany

On 30 April, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During the conversation, Arkadag emphasized that Turkmenistan places great importance on strengthening cooperation with Germany, highlighting that nearly 100 bilateral documents form the legal foundation of their relations.

He noted fruitful collaboration within major international organizations, particularly the UN, EU, and OSCE, where the countries have accumulated significant experience in political dialogue. Arkadag expressed gratitude to Germany for its consistent support of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and international initiatives.

The UN General Assembly, at Turkmenistan’s initiative, declared 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” Berdimuhamedov highlighted that a forum planned for 12 December 2025, in Ashgabat, involving heads of state, governments, and leaders of international organizations, will be a key event marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust. He expressed hope that President Steinmeier would participate in this international conference.

Discussing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, both parties noted a steady increase in mutual trade turnover. The Joint Turkmen-German Working Group, the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, and the German-Turkmen Forum were recognized as important platforms in advancing these ties.

Arkadag identified chemical industry, transport, agriculture, healthcare, and textiles as promising areas for economic collaboration, proposing regular partnerships with German companies such as BASF, MAN, Deutsche Bahn, and Thyssenkrupp, while stressing the importance of ongoing cooperation with Siemens and Knauf.

Emerging areas of cooperation include the “green” economy, renewable energy, water resource management, and innovative technologies.

Banking was highlighted as another key area, with Turkmenistan collaborating with German institutions like Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Deutsche Bundesbank.

In the context of the country’s active industrialization, Berdimuhamedov, highlighting the use of Siemens turbines in the gas sector, expressed interest in cooperating with Thyssen Schachtbau GmbH and Schachtbau Nordhausen GmbH to optimize operations at the Garlyk Potash Fertilizer Mining Complex, as well as leveraging BASF’s expertise in the chemical industry.

In healthcare, Turkmenistan has extensive experience with German medical equipment, with the Turkmen-German Healthcare Forum playing significant role in this area. Numerous projects have been implemented with the German Society for International Cooperation under country and regional programs.

In education, culture, and archaeology, the Arkadag noted strong interest in studying the German language in Turkmenistan and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with the Goethe-Institut, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the Schools: Partners for the Future (PASCH) initiative, and the Pedagogical Exchange Service (PAD).

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation remains a cornerstone of bilateral relations. Arkadag recalled the successful 2018–2019 “Margiana” archaeological exhibition in Germany and proposed a second cycle of the exhibition.

He also highlighted the unveiling of a monument to Johann Wolfgang von Goethe in Ashgabat in 2024, symbolizing Turkmenistan’s respect for German culture and commitment to friendly relations.

During the conversation, the National Leader invited President Steinmeier to visit Turkmenistan at a convenient time. ///nCa, 1 May 2025