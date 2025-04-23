TEIF 2025: Romania’s Chimcomplex praises Investment Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Chemical Industry

Stefan Vuza, Chairman of Chimcomplex, Romania’s leading producer and supplier of vital chemicals since 1954, has outlined a strategic vision to accelerate investments in the chemical industry, with a particular focus on Turkmenistan. He made a presentation at the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investment in Turkmenistan’s Economy, TEIF 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

This initiative includes the establishment of the Turkmen-Romanian Chemical Company (C.T.R.C.), a joint venture between Chimcomplex and Turkmenhimiya, aimed at fostering industrial development and economic collaboration.

The partnership will drive four key projects to enhance chemical production capabilities in Turkmenistan:

Chlorosodium Factory with a capacity of 100,000 tons. Polyol Factory with a capacity of 40,000 tons. PVC Factory with a capacity of 140,000 tons. Production plants for various chemicals, including hypochlorite, acetylene, epsomite, sulfuric acid, sulfates, iodine, methanol, and potassium fertilizers.

To ensure energy efficiency and sustainability, the joint venture will also construct two cogeneration plants with capacities of 7.5 MW and 15 MW. These plants will supply critical electricity and steam to power the chemical installations, optimizing operational costs.

Chimcomplex, a public-private partnership with the Romanian Government as a key shareholder, has been a cornerstone of Romania’s chemical industry for over seven decades. The company specializes in producing a wide range of products, including polyether polyols, chlor alkali, and oxo-alcohols, which are integral to various industrial processes. Its expertise and strategic collaboration with the government position it as an ideal partner for international ventures like the C.T.R.C.

Why Invest in Turkmenistan?

Stefan Vuza strongly encourages investors to seize the opportunities in Turkmenistan’s chemical industry. The combination of abundant resources, supportive economic policies, and strategic location makes Turkmenistan a prime destination for growth and profitability. By investing in this dynamic market, stakeholders can contribute to the economic development and prosperity of both Turkmenistan and their home nations.

According to him, Turkmenistan presents a compelling case for investment in the chemical industry due to its unique advantages: