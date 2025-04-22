Investment Spotlight on Malaysia: TEIF 2025 Delegate Registration Underway

470 delegates from 42 countries will participate in TEIF 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

Registration has begun at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur for the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investment in Turkmenistan’s Economy , TEIF 2025.

Later this evening, the forum organizers will host a pre-forum welcome reception at the same venue. The informal gathering is expected to bring together high-level government representatives, business leaders, and international stakeholders, setting the stage for meaningful dialogue ahead of the forum’s official opening.

The main sessions of TEIF 2025 will begin on 23 April at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). The forum will feature high-level discussions, project presentations, and the signing of strategic agreements. Key topics on the agenda include energy, infrastructure, logistics, and sustainable development.

A high-level delegation from Turkmenistan is attending the event, including senior government officials, executives of major state companies such as Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit, and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The delegation aims to showcase the country’s investment potential and build long-term partnerships with Asian and international investors.

As Turkmenistan positions itself as a reliable energy partner and strategic hub in Eurasia, TEIF 2025 serves as a vital platform for promoting economic diversification and attracting foreign direct investment. ///nCa, 22 April 2025 (the material provided by TEIF 2025 Organizers)