TurkmenExpo and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Invite Entrepreneurs to Exclusive Training

TurkmenExpo, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, invites business professionals looking to expand internationally, participate in global exhibitions, and learn best practices to an exclusive training session. The event will be conducted by Messe Frankfurt representative Mr. Jurgen Werz on May 1, 2025, in Ashgabat as part of the International Exhibition ITSE 2025.

Training Topic: “How to Successfully Organize Participation in Messe Frankfurt Exhibitions – Level A”

This intensive training goes beyond a simple lecture—offering practical insights and strategies to help participants maximize their success at international exhibitions. Mr. Jurgen Werz, with many years of experience and a deep understanding of the specifics of the exhibition business, will share valuable insights and effective strategies.

The training program covers the key areas of preparation and participation in exhibitions:

Module 1 – Pre-Exhibition Preparation: Learn how to define participation goals, develop a strategic plan, design an effective exhibition booth, and create compelling marketing materials.

Learn how to define participation goals, develop a strategic plan, design an effective exhibition booth, and create compelling marketing materials. Module 2 – Exhibition: Master booth management, customer engagement, and on-site business negotiation techniques to maximize exposure and impact.

Master booth management, customer engagement, and on-site business negotiation techniques to maximize exposure and impact. Module 3 – Post-Exhibition Strategy: Analyze results, maintain business relationships, and identify new growth opportunities to ensure long-term success. Learn how to keep in touch with new contacts and identify opportunities for further business development.

Analyze results, maintain business relationships, and identify new growth opportunities to ensure long-term success. Learn how to keep in touch with new contacts and identify opportunities for further business development. Module 4 – Personalized Exhibition Plan: Develop an individual participation strategy that aligns with your business needs and objectives.

Date: 1 May 2025

Venue: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat

Registration:

Please register using the link:

Secure your spot by registering via this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeI_CXSBzrAMFVUXQC7pgJZuT5XoF4uSlvyctKRVs5SFHYHEQ/viewform

Seats are limited—register early to ensure participation!

This exclusive training will equip attendees with essential knowledge for successful participation in Messe Frankfurt exhibitions, opening new opportunities for international business expansion.

For additional information, please contact:

Aylar Ballyyeva | Mobile: +99362552880

Email: aylar.ballyyeva@turkmenexpo.com

TurkmenExpo Website

///nCa, 18 April 2025 (in cooperation with TurkmenExpo)