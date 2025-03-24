The President of Turkmenistan leads massive tree planting campaign

On March 22, a large-scale tree planting campaign was held in Turkmenistan with the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

On this day, 8000 seedlings were planted on an area of 20 hectares in Ashgabat.

As part of the event’s program, a “Cuisines of the World” culinary contest showcased the talents of participating diplomatic missions.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov engaged with the participants, asking about the specific techniques and distinctive qualities of traditional culinary offerings from different nations.

The best chefs received awards. Deputy Chairman, foreign minister Rashid Meredov presented international certificates.

The UN and diplomatic corps praised the festival as a successful platform for both gastronomy and cultural exchange.

***

A landscaping campaign was also held in the territory of the “smart” city of Arkadag. Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, took part in the event.

Thousands of trees adapted to local climatic conditions have been planted around the new city.

***

During the nationwide landscaping campaign, 632,498 tree seedlings were planted across the country. Also, along with the cleaning and landscaping of parks and forest areas, a total of over 2.26 million trees were cared for.

Landscaping has been carried out on a programmatic basis in Turkmenistan for more than 30 years.

During this period, the total number of seedlings of various types of trees planted in the territories of artificial forests with an area of more than 218 thousand hectares reached almost 160 million.

According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, more than 4.18 million seedlings of various types suitable for transplanting have been prepared for the planting season this year. ///nCa, 24 March 2025 (photo credit – THP/TDH)

Here are some photos from the event: