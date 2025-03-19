Turkmenistan Joins Global Celebration of Novruz at UNESCO

On March 18, 2025, a solemn celebration of the International Day of Novruz was held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, co-organized by Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

The event took place in the Ségur Lobby of UNESCO headquarters, with the support of UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who was the guest of honor, as reported by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France.

The Turkmen stand presented a unique exposition to the guests, featuring handmade carpets, national costumes, jewelry, souvenirs, as well as books by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.



A highlight of the event was the visit to the Turkmen stand by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, where she explored the country’s rich cultural heritage and sampled traditional Turkmen dishes.



As part of the celebration, a concert was held featuring performances by national music and dance groups, along with a tasting of traditional dishes from all participating countries. ///nCa, 19 March 2025