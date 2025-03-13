Turkmen-Chinese Educational Cooperation: Lu Ban Workshop Opens Doors for Turkmen Specialists

The Yagshigeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas in Ashgabat marked a significant milestone with the opening ceremony of the Lu Ban Workshop advanced training courses. This initiative strengthens the educational partnership between Turkmenistan and China.

The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen branch of CNPC, Xi’an Petroleum University, Hebei Petroleum Vocational University, and Shaanxi Vocational College.

The Lu Ban Workshop will provide university educators with access to specialized advanced training in key bachelor’s degree programs: “Geology and Exploration of Minerals” and “Information Systems and Technologies for the Oil and Gas Industry”. Upon successful completion, participants will receive recognized certifications.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, a working meeting between Turkmen education officials and the Chinese delegation took place. Discussions focused on opportunities for talented graduates of the Yagshigeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas to pursue master’s degrees at Xi’an Petroleum University, further enhancing their professional development.

The foundation for the opening of Lu Ban workshop was laid during the inaugural China-Central Asia summit in May 2023, where an agreement to advance vocational education through Lu Ban Workshops was reached.

Building upon this, a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of the Lu Ban Workshop in Turkmenistan was signed in October 2024 by Xi’an Petroleum University, Hebei Petroleum Vocational Technical University, CNPC, the China Association for International Educational Exchange, and the International University of Oil and Gas.

Named after the legendary Chinese inventor Lu Ban, whose innovations 2,500 years ago continue to influence modern tools, the Lu Ban Workshop project embodies a spirit of practical innovation.

Since its inception in 2016, the Lu Ban Workshop network has expanded to over twenty countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa. These centers provide specialized training in diverse fields, including industrial automation, energy, construction, transportation, communications, IT, and even traditional Chinese medicine.///nCa, 13 March 2025