News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » China issues White Paper, asserting that US tariff hike is wrongly linked to Fentanyl issues

China issues White Paper, asserting that US tariff hike is wrongly linked to Fentanyl issues

By

China has issued a white paper “Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances—China’s Contribution,” documenting the comprehensive measures to exercise control over the fentanyl-related medication.
 
The foreign office of China gave clarification on 4 March 2025, asserting the US has wrongly raised the issue of fentanyl to justify its recent tariff hike.

 
Statement by Foreign Office of China
https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xw/fyrbt/202503/t20250304_11568260.html

The White Paper describes in details all the steps China has taken to ensure adherence to the legal requirements in the production and distribution of Fentanyl-related medications.

Complete text of White Paper
http://english.scio.gov.cn/whitepapers/2025-03/05/content_117746462_3.html

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. /// Embassy of China in Turkmenistan, 13 March 2025

Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan