China has issued a white paper “Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances—China’s Contribution,” documenting the comprehensive measures to exercise control over the fentanyl-related medication.



The foreign office of China gave clarification on 4 March 2025, asserting the US has wrongly raised the issue of fentanyl to justify its recent tariff hike.



Statement by Foreign Office of China

https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xw/fyrbt/202503/t20250304_11568260.html

The White Paper describes in details all the steps China has taken to ensure adherence to the legal requirements in the production and distribution of Fentanyl-related medications.

Complete text of White Paper

http://english.scio.gov.cn/whitepapers/2025-03/05/content_117746462_3.html

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. /// Embassy of China in Turkmenistan, 13 March 2025