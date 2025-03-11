The National Leader of Turkmenistan congratulates the President of Kazakhstan on diplomatic success

The National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in which he highly appreciated the development of bilateral relations and congratulated Kazakhstan on an important diplomatic achievement.

“We in Turkmenistan were pleased and inspired by the news of another victory of Kazakh diplomacy – the unanimous adoption, on the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan, of the UN General Assembly Resolution on the United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan,” Berdimuhamedov writes.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan notes that this Resolution, “aimed at expanding cooperation between the countries of the region in order to create a dynamic and renewed Central Asia, providing comprehensive support to Afghanistan, also opens up new opportunities for the United Nations to participate in such processes.”

It is also emphasized that the adoption of the Resolution took place during the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan. According to Berdimuhamedov, this demonstrates the coherence and harmony of cooperation between the two countries in the international arena.

He also expressed gratitude to Tokayev for his significant personal contribution to strengthening the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries.

“Today, when our relations have reached the level of a multifaceted strategic partnership, Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation is developing in a wide range of areas. One of its main characteristics is the close political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries in the international arena,” the message says.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people thanked Kazakhstan for supporting “Turkmenistan’s neutral foreign policy course, its initiatives aimed at strengthening peace, security, and sustainable development on the planet.”

In turn, as noted in the letter, Turkmenistan “always respects Kazakhstan’s internationally significant proposals and actively participates in their promotion in the world.” ///nCa, 11 March 2025