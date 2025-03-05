UN General Assembly Establishes Regional Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty

In a landmark decision underscoring global commitment to sustainable development, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to establish the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan. The resolution, spearheaded by Kazakhstan on behalf of Central Asian states, garnered support from 152 UN member states as co-sponsors, reflecting widespread international consensus on the initiative’s importance. This information comes from the official website of the government of Kazakhstan.

The establishment of the Centre marks a significant milestone in advancing the vision of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who first proposed the idea during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. At that time, President Tokayev advocated for hosting the Centre in Almaty, leveraging the city’s existing infrastructure, which already houses 18 UN agencies. This strategic move positions Almaty as a hub for regional collaboration and underscores Kazakhstan’s leadership in promoting sustainable development and stability across Central Asia. /// nCa, 5 March 2025